Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.17.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ally Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

