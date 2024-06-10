Allen Wealth Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $144,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $94,913,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,035,000 after acquiring an additional 777,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,824,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $139,332. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

