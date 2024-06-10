Allen Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.4% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,279 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,548 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,800,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,785 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,023,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852,842. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $852.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $166.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

