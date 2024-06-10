Allen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $247.73. 1,281,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $221.20 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.58.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.