Aleph Zero Self Reported Market Cap Hits $164.23 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $164.23 million and $1.89 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 260,572,872 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

