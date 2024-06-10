Albar Capital Ltd Has $5.55 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Albar Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,344 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.2% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $107.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day moving average is $103.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

