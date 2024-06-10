Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Invests $415,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $7,571,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 345,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on APA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,278,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

