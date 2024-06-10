Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,034 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Pentair makes up about 1.6% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

