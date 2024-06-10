Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,678,000 after purchasing an additional 107,895 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MOH traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $307.98. The stock had a trading volume of 343,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,661. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.67 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

