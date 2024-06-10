Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Shell accounts for 2.1% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Shell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shell Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $70.64. 2,574,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,232. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

