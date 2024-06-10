Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Bio-Techne accounts for about 1.8% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 831.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,646,000 after acquiring an additional 118,534 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93,107 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.10. 722,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

