Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.87. 44,795,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,097,296. The stock has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

