ABCMETA (META) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.20

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $330,480.21 and approximately $7.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00010719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,609.27 or 0.99980177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00095841 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000333 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.