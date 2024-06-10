9,977 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Acquired by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Shake Shack by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 54.4% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $92.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,498. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 167.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

