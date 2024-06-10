6,183 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.5% of Napatree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $5,115,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $4,387,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,798,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $462.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,829,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,756,454. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $465.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.56.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

