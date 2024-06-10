416,749 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 416,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 56.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,062. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.90. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

