3M (NYSE:MMM) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $120.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

