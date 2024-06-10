2,750 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Advanced Portfolio Management LLC

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $349.27. 1,168,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,316. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

