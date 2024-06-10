2,192 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Bought by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $373,130,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,271,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.81. 136,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,404. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

