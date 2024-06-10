20,085 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Purchased by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,666,000 after buying an additional 2,428,640 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,134,000 after buying an additional 1,843,333 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after buying an additional 1,578,948 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.17. 5,935,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,831. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

View Our Latest Report on CenterPoint Energy

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.