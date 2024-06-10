2,000 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Bought by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth about $258,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

IWL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.91. The company had a trading volume of 54,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,074. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $99.37 and a 12 month high of $131.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.36.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

