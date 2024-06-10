2,000 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Purchased by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE:CFR traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 518,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,622. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

