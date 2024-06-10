15,684 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,239,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,107,293. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

