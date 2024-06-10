10,790 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,667,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,953,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after purchasing an additional 809,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.30. 1,740,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,881. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

