Zcash (ZEC) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $385.34 million and $4.31 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.60 or 0.00033872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00046188 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011183 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

