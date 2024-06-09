Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, insider Subir Dutt bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $93,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in Xometry by 1,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 585,971 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Xometry by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 217,939 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. Xometry has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Analysts expect that Xometry will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

