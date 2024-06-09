XML Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.20. 26,036,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,606,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.44 and its 200-day moving average is $198.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.