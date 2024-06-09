XML Financial LLC Sells 338 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,043,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,563. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $89.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.