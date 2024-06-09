XML Financial LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.62. 9,188,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,522,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.