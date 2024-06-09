XML Financial LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,416,230,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. P E Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,905 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,364,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

