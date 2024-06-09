Worldcoin (WLD) Price Tops $4.25 on Top Exchanges

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00006142 BTC on popular exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $235.72 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,415,881 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 234,225,679.98298454 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 4.43420791 USD and is down -10.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $460,633,042.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

