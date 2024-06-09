WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.81 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $15,032.23 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00014447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00115389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008370 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.