Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Boosted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $2,499,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,466,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,193,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

