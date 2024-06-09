Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $4.90 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $137.58 million and $14.86 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00007019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,717.58 or 0.99947047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00096056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.06266681 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $9,924,306.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

