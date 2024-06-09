VSE Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for VSE in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.42 million. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VSEC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

VSE Stock Performance

VSEC stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.62. VSE has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

