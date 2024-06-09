Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Victory Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. Analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

