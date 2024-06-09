Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $1,251,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $103.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $161.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

