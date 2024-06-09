Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,186 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises approximately 2.3% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $104,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Align Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Align Technology by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,190,000 after acquiring an additional 128,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $255.54 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.51.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

