Verge Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.95 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Verge has a market capitalization of $90.68 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,669.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.19 or 0.00680590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00115558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00038625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00245589 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00054254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00082033 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

