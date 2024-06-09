Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

NYSE:VHI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $529.02 million, a P/E ratio of 935.00 and a beta of 1.43. Valhi has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

Valhi Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Valhi, Inc. ( NYSE:VHI Free Report ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

