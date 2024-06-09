Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Valhi has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Valhi Price Performance

Valhi stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $529.02 million, a PE ratio of 935.00 and a beta of 1.43. Valhi has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $20.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valhi in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading

