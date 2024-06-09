United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.48

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and traded as low as $25.96. United Utilities Group shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 12,777 shares traded.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.7807 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.