United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $612.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $643.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.72. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $382.24 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

