United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 0.8 %

UG opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.77.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

