United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Trading Down 0.8 %
UG opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.77.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
