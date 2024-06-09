Ultra Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $56.13 million and $954,628.23 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,669.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.19 or 0.00680590 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00054254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00082033 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011375 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001181 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14841479 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $946,919.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

