Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.63% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,142,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,647,680.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 158,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $132,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $277,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.