Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Reduced by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,630 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.93. 954,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

