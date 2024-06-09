Traction Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.97 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

