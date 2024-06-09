Traction Financial Partners LLC Invests $2.57 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.7% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,227,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.98.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.