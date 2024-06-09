Traction Financial Partners LLC Invests $12.93 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 8.7% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $462.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.30. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $465.74.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.